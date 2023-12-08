JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said they’re working to bring Latasha Crump Coleman home.

Crump Coleman has been missing since July 2023.

On Thursday, December 7, there was a brawl between her family and the relatives of her estranged husband, Derrick Coleman.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the police department is working with the FBI, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and other agencies to bring the Crump Coleman family some answers.

“My heart still goes out to the Coleman family. I cannot imagine the pain and suffering that they are experiencing with their loved one missing, especially with the holidays coming up. We are continuing to investigate that case. We’ve reached out to several other entities and agencies to help us, as well. We’ve conducted several mass searches of areas that have led us to that location based on our investigation. But we have not been able to come up with the ultimate resolution, and that’s bringing her home safely to her family,” Wade said.

Latasha Crump Coleman (Courtesy: MBI)

Crump Coleman’s family believes her husband knows something about her disappearance.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said five adults were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after the fight on Thursday. They are being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.