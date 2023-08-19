JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) honored Captain Lee Robinson, who passed away earlier this week.

Robinson died of natural causes on Wednesday, August 16.

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years before serving for more than 28 years with JPD. Family and friends said Robinson was a man of few works, but he was very passionate about his job.

“He always kept his boots shined. He always looked good in his uniform. He always talked about policies and procedures and how things should be because he had a very, very high standard. He’s going to truly be missed. He’s going to truly be missed,” said interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade.

“I truly missed my friend. I talked to him maybe about a week ago, and he asked when I’m going to come to headquarters to see him. So, it was sad that I didn’t get a chance to see him one last time,” said former Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Captain Lee Robinson (Courtesy: City of Jackson)

Funeral arrangements for Robinson have not been announced.