JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Monday, June 13 marks the start of the Summer Youth Citizens Police Academy in Jackson.

The students who attended the event were able to beat the heat on Monday thanks to the Jackson Fire Department.

During the academy, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in social skills and relationship building activities.

Children ages 5 to 17 are invited to participate. To register, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1294. Monday, June 13 is the last day for registration.