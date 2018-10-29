JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Jackson police are investigating three shootings that took place in the capital city Sunday. The first happened on Watkins Drive around 4 p.m. Jackson police responded to UMMC after an 18-year old man arrived at that hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim tells officers he was walking when someone shot him. He never saw the shooter. He is expected to recover. The next happened at the Summer Park Apartments on Chadwick Drive, just before 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to find a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot. He couldn't give any information on who shot him. His injury is non-life threatening as well. The final happened at Lake Hico park on Watkins drive. Officers again responded to a local hospital just before 8 p-m- for a gunshot victm. The 30-year-old victim tells officers he was in the park when he heard shots. He suffered a leg injury. Police say they are separate shootings, and the investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call crime stoppers.
