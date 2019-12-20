Jackson Police Department needs help finding three missing men

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help with finding three missing men.

Malik Watson has been missing since October 15, 2019. He was last seen at 1422 Cooks Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi. He was wearing cut up blue jeans with orange and gray Air Max shoes.

Malik Watson

Christopher M. Heard has been missing since December 9, 2019. He was last seen at 1157 E. Northside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi. He was wearing a black and white hoodie, khaki pants with designs, and blue shoes. Heard is known to suffer from elements that may impair his judgment.

Christopher M. Heard

Charles Edward Thornton has been missing since August 17, 2019. He was last seen at 5620 Shaw Road in Jackson, Mississippi. What he was wearing is unknown. Thornton is known to suffer from elements that may impair his judgment.

Charles Edward Thornton

Anyone with information about Watson, Hears, or Thornton should contact Detective Sharon Jordan of JPD at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.