JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police department (JPD) held a graduation ceremony for the 68th recruit class on Friday, June 30.

Nine recruits graduated from the Jackson Police Academy. Family and friends were able to attend the ceremony to help celebrate the men and women, who chose to serve and protect their community.

Interim Chief Joseph Wade said the class had a few obstacles, but they were able to turn those obstacles into opportunities.

“We push them to their limits, because we know that what they’re going to face out there in the streets of Jackson is going to be very trying, and this is a controlled environment. What they’re going to be facing on the streets is not a controlled environment, and one mistake on the streets can cause them or someone else their life,” said Wade.

The training lasted for 14 weeks.