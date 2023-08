JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officer Sam Brown said officers responded to the scene on the Interstate 20 onramp near Highway 80. Police found a 34-year-old man inside a wrecked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital and rushed into surgery. Police said the victim died from his injuries.

Brown said police are gathering information on possible suspects and the motive for the shooting.