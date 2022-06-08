JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a woman.

Police are looking for Zverian Brent in connection to the death of Terrencia Jackson, 26. The shooting happened on Fleetwood Drive on Tuesday, June 7.

Investigators said Jackson was shot and killed while lying in bed. Police said another person, believed to be Jackson’s boyfriend, was also shot while lying in bed. He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brent should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).