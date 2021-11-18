Jackson police investigate 4 shootings in less than 24 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate shootings that happened in less than 24 hours.

The first shooting happened on Wednesday, November 17 around 4:00 p.m. on Woodland Way. Police said a man was injured after the suspects fired shots inside an apartment complex. The suspects were inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

The second shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Woodbine Street. A man was injured after being shot multiple times by suspects in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The third shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 18 on University Boulevard near Porter Street. Police said the suspects fired shots into a vehicle and injured a passenger. The victim was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was in critical condition.

The fourth shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday on Lanier Avenue. Investigators said a man was shot multiple times after shots were fired into a home. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shootings, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).