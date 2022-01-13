Jackson police investigate deadly shooting on Ellis Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Ellis Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a call about the shooting just after 3:00 p.m. According to investigators, a woman was shot and killed. They believe the suspect fled the scene in a light blue Hyundai Sonata.

In a separate incident, police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree on Ellis Avenue around the same time. Police have not released any information about a suspect.