Jackson police investigate deadly shooting on Robinson Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on Robinson Street Thursday night. The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m.

Officer Sam Brown said the man was shot while driving west on Robinson Street. He crashed into a pole and died from his injuries at the scene.

Police believe two different vehicles were involved in the shooting. One of the suspects was in a light colored vehicle, and the other was in a dark colored vehicle.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

