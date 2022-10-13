JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating eight separate homicide cases that have happened in October. The victims are six adults and two children.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the first case happened on Thursday, October 6. Leonard White Jr., 20, had been fatally shot multiple times while he was walking home near Fernwood Drive and Alamo Street. The shooter was inside a black Honda. White was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries the next day. Hearn said there is no suspect or motive yet in this case.

Jackie Davis Jr., 38, was shot fatally shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80 on Friday, October 7. According to Hearn, the shooting happened after a fight. Dmarriel Cousins and Dvontae Nichols have been charged with capital murder. Zachery Bracey, Martize Davis and an unknown shooter are still wanted.

Also on Friday, Jackson police began a homicide investigation after a State Medical Examiner report showed that one-year-old Kahari Lofton had died from trauma to the head. Lofton had died at a local hospital after being admitted on September 29.

On Saturday, October 8, Hearn said Christopher Rogers, 37, was shot twice in his legs by a shooter inside a white Mustang at 638 Magnolia Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Hearn said there is no suspect or motive yet in this case.

Aaliyah Parker, 25, was fatally shot in her head at 1634 Cox Street on Sunday, October 9. Hearn said she was 12 weeks pregnant with a boy. An emergency C-section was performed, but Parker died from her injuries. Parker’s child died on Monday, October 10.

The same day at a different location on Cox Street, Hearn said Damario Powell, 25, was shot multiple times. He was listed in stable condition. He said he heard a knock at the door then shots. The suspects are unknown at this time.

Michael Cook, 26, was fatally shot multiple times while walking on Marydale Street on Monday, October 10. Hearn said a vehicle had pulled up and fired several rounds. There is no suspect or motive yet in this case.

Also on Monday, Hearn said Robert Lee Anderson fatally shot Carrie Flemming, 27, in the parking lot of Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive. He was arrested on Tuesday after returning to the location.

Anyone with information about any of the homicide cases can call the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).