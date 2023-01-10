JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot and killed over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 8 in the 3000 block of Wabash Street. Officer Sam Brown said police discovered the deceased victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown did not identify the victim. He said investigators are working to gather information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).