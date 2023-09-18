JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four weekend homicides.

The first happened on Friday, September 15 just before 2:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Woodbine Street. Officers said they discovered an unresponsive man on the bridge.

Officer Sam Brown said the unidentified victim had a single gunshot wound and died at the scene.

The second homicide happened on Friday, September 15 in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue. Brown said Lahenrya Perry, 20, was shot while sitting inside her vehicle.

Two other victims were also shot and transported a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Ruben Crosby was arrested in connection to the second homicide just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16 in the 5900 block of Interstate 55 North. Crosby was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

His mother, Debbie Crosby, was also arrested. She was charged with hindering prosecution.

Ruben Crosby (Courtesy: JPD)

Debbie Crosby (Courtesy: JPD)

The third homicide happened in the 2800 block of Overstreet Avenue on Friday, September 15. Brown said officers responded to the location at 11:00 p.m. and discovered the body of Joe Benjamin Mayfield, 63.

Investigators determined Mayfield was attacked with a large object and later died from his injuries. Brown said his vehicle was also stolen.

The fourth homicide happened on Sunday, September 17 on Liberty Street near Coleman Street. When officers arrived, they found two men shot inside a vehicle.

One victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim, 24-year-old Richard Newell, died from his injuries.

Brown said investigators are still gathering information about an unknown suspect who was in a black SUV and fired shots into the victims’ vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the homicides can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).