JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a burnt vehicle.

Officer Sam Brown said the vehicle was found in the 2600 block of Revere Street. According to Brown, the unidentified victim had a gunshot wound to the back.

Investigators said two suspects were seen running from the vehicle. They have not been identified.

Anyone with information should contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1277 or contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).