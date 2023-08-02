JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man’s body was found Wednesday morning.

Interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the homicide happened on Sykes Road. He said the man’s body was discovered by a lawn crew around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2.

Wade said the unidentified man had trauma to his head and face. Investigators are still gathering information on possible suspects and motive.

Police said the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.