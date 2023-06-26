JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating three fatal shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 in the 600 block of West County Line Road. Police said 58-year-old Melvin McNair Sr. was shot in the face and died from his injuries.

Officer Sam Brown said witnesses saw a man running from the scene. Investigators are still gathering information on a motive at this time.

The second shooting happened on Sunday, June 25 in the 200 block of Sanford Street around 11:00 p.m. Officers discovered a 39-year-old man, who has not been identified, had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Brown said another unidentified man was also shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The third shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26 in the 4400 block of Wainwright Avenue. Police discovered the body of 22-year-old Myriek Price lying in the doorway of a home.

Brown said investigators determined that a 23-year-old woman invited a man to her home, but he did not show up. Instead, police said she invited Price over. However, the first man showed up to the scene.

According to investigators, the two men got into a physical altercation, and Price was shot in his chest and head. They said the unidentified suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information on these fatal shootings can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).