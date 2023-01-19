JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson are investigating two deadly shootings that recently occurred in the city.

According to Officer Sam Brown, one of the shootings happened in 3100 block of Charleston Avenue. The victim got into a verbal altercation with the suspect who has been identified as Christopher Johnson. Johnson allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene. Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

brown said on January 11, Lucy Parkman was discovered at 290 Stokes Robinson Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Parkman died from her injury. The wanted suspect in this homicide is Charlott Blackley. Blackley is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Johnson or Blackley’s location can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-TIPS (8477).