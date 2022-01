JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside his vehicle.

Police said there was shooting on Lampton Avenue on Saturday, January 8. A man was shot while inside his car and then crashed into a home. The man died from his injuries.

They reported that there is no suspect or motive at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.