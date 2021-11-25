Jackson police investigating multiple shootings in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating multiple shootings that all happened Wednesday night.

Police said around 10:00 p.m. Laramie Collins was shot multiple times in the 700 block of McDowell Road while sitting inside his vehicle.

FATAL SHOOTING‼️ A least one person is dead on McDowell Rd in Jackson at the South Side Barber & Beauty Shop. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/v25t3oTDLn — Gary Burton JR (@GaryB_WJTV) November 25, 2021

Collins died of his injuries at the location. According to police, a suspect wearing dark hoodie was seen running from the location.

In the second incident, a Hispanic man was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Cedar Lane. The man was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown. Police said the suspect is an unknown man.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery of two men that happened at 5597 Robinson Road Ext. An 18-year-old black male was shot once after being robbed at Burger King. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and was listed in critical condition.

The other victim, a 21-year-old black male, was also robbed. His condition remains unknown according to police.

If you have any information on the incidents, please reach out to Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).