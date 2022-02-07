JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police made a $70,000 drug bust on Friday, February 4.

They said the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) witnessed an illegal narcotics transaction take place on Deer Park Street. The team conducted a search and confiscated the drugs and firearms. Multiple people were arrested.

“What we will like the community to know is that we are still out here working relentlessly, and we are going to continue our efforts in making sure that the community is safe,” said Commander Abraham Thompson.

According to Jackson police, CAT has made at least 16-18 arrests in 2022.