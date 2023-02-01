JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road.

Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to Brown, the suspects fled the scene traveling east on McDowell Road with the victim’s white Jeep.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. As of Wednesday morning, the victim was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this carjacking can contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.