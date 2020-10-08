Jackson police need help finding man connected to missing person investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs help finding 47-year-old Calvin Washington. Police said he is considered a person of interest and is needed for questioning related to a missing person investigation.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
