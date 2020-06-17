Jackson police need help finding missing adult and runaway teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs help with finding a missing adult and a runaway teen.
Z’ykia Winford, 15, was last seen on June 3, 2020. Anderson Bolls was reported missing from 325 Derrick Street.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with with forcibly raping 3 women at his Hollywood Hills home
- Lawmakers say FAA stonewalling 737 Max crash investigation
- Hot car deaths: Protecting children and pets during high temperatures
- Simple Burger closing in Flowood due to COVID-19
- U.S. Army Black Daggers jump to support local frontline workers