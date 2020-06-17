Breaking News
Jackson police need help finding missing adult and runaway teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs help with finding a missing adult and a runaway teen.

Z’ykia Winford, 15, was last seen on June 3, 2020. Anderson Bolls was reported missing from 325 Derrick Street.

