JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

Police said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. According to investigators, Cpl. Michael Tarrio was on his personal motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him.

Officials said Tarrio had been with the department for the past 12 years.

Cpl. Michael Tarrio (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

The cause of the crash is under investigation.