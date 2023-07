Jackson police stepped in to help the citizens at the Champion Community Center after several items were stolen. (Courtesy: City of Jackson)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police stepped in to help the citizens at the Champion Community Center.

According to city leaders, someone broke into the community center and stole items from the facility.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade and the officers replaced the stolen items. They replaced a coffee pot and microwave.

Wade also gave the community center a television from his own home to replace the one that was stolen.

Police are still searching for the suspects who stole the items.