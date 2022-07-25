JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to an officer-involved shooting.

Officer Sam Brown, the public information officer for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), said the shooting happened on Collier Avenue and Livingston Road.

At time time, there’s no word on the conditions of those involved in the shooting. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once their investigation has been completed, they will share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

