Jackson police respond to shooting on Normandy Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting on Normandy Drive near Northside Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators believe a drive-by shootout happened between individuals in the area. Some of the individuals were in a Ford Fusion.

Police said a 22-year-old was grazed in the head and shot in the foot nearby on Manila Drive. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the 22-year-old was in the Ford Fusion.

According to authorities, drugs and an AK-47 rifle were recovered on Manila Drive near Northside Drive.

