Jackson police respond to shooting on Ridgeway Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple Jackson police officers responded to a shooting on Ridgeway Road and Bailey Avenue on Tuesday.

Officers placed crime scene tape around Sam Food Mart. At least one person was injured. There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

12 News reached out to Jackson police for more information.

