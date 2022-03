JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to an alarm at Trustmark Bank on Woodrow Wilson Drive on Saturday, March 26.

Police said there was a large hole in a window of the bank, and Dante Dupree was found inside. Once in custody, officers said Dupree told them he broke into the bank to steal money for a hotel room, food and cigarettes.

Officers said he also told them he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. He remains in police custody.