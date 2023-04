JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a man in connection to an attempted robbery.

According to police, the incident happened at a location on Highway 80 and Lynch Street on Sunday, April 9.

Officer Sam Brown said the man is wanted for attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect can contact Jackson police at 601-950-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).