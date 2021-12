JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Officers said a man burglarized a business located on Medgar Evers Boulevard in early December. They believe two other individuals were involved, as well.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo or anyone who knows information about the burglary are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.