JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since November 2021.

Police said Terry Johnson, 60, is five feet and nine inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday, November 2, 2021, on Liberty Street.

Anyone who knows where Johnson may be can call the Special Victims Unit at (601)-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-213-6154. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers here.