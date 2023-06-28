JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a man wanted on multiple charges, including murder.

Captain Marco Johnson said Brandon Pugh is wanted for aggravated assault, murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened on May 28, 2023, on McDowell Road near Interstate 55 South.

Pugh is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).