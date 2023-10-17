JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a missing 37-year-old man.

Joshua C. Reed, of Jackson, was last seen in downtown Jackson near Gallatin Street and Capitol Street. A date of his disappearance was not provided by police.

According to investigators, Reed is 6’2″ tall, weighs 180 pounds and is bald. He has a large, lightly-shaded birthmark on the right side of his face.

Joshua C. Reed (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1216 or 601-906-7068 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).