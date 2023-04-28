JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting on Robinson Road.

The shooting happened Thursday evening in the 2600 block of Robinson Road.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the 32-year-old victim had a verbal altercation with an unknown man, who was wearing all black. The suspect shot the victim multiple times.

Brown said the suspects fled the scene in a black vehicle, which could be a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the two suspects can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).