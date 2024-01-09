JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at the Little Light House were surprised by Jackson police officers, who visited their classrooms on Tuesday.

The Little Light House is a non-profit development center for children with special needs.

Officers interacted with students and learned about the programs offered at the development center. They said it’s important to foster a relationship with all citizens.

The Little Light House is funded by donations from the community and fundraisers. The development center plans to expand in order to help more children. They recently purchased nine acres in Madison County.