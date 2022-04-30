JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are warning neighbors about a jury duty scam that’s been reported in the area.

Police said the scammer calls the victim claiming to be Lieutenant Mayes. The scammer says the victim must pay $811 for not attending jury duty or they will go to jail.

Authorities said the Jackson Police Department does not ask for money over the phone for failure to appear for jury duty. Anyone who’s approached with this scam can report it to the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1233.