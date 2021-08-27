Jackson police welcome 63rd Recruit Class with graduation ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twelve more Jackson police officers will soon be on the job. Dozens gathered to celebrate the Jackson Police Department’s latest law enforcement class graduation on Friday.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was at the Jackson Police Training Academy for the graduation, along with the Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and other leaders.

“When you have law enforcement walking away from this profession all across the nation, all police departments are short, but it’s special when I see young men and women committed to serving our community,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

The 63rd Recruit Class had a total of 12 officers who will now serve in various units across the city.