JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Jackson Preparatory School broke ground on a new elementary school for pre-K through fifth grade students.

The school’s Board of Trustees said the fifth grade program will be open for the 2022-2023 school year. The pre-K through fourth grade programs will open for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We’re getting very, very good response from our current parents and from new parents. We’ve got a nice long list of people who are interested in learning more about our facilities, about our curriculum. So, we are getting really good response from our parents,” said Crisler Boone, chief external affairs officer for Jackson Prep.

The new pre-K through fourth grade programs will be housed in a new elementary building located on the Jackson Prep campus. Fifth through eighth grade students will be in the junior high building, and ninth through twelve grade students will be in the senior high building. The fifth grade classrooms will be near the sixth grade classrooms.

There will be two sections of the fifth grade program, and tuition will be $9,750.