Jackson Prep to expand with new elementary program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Preparatory School is expanding with a new elementary program that includes pre-K through fifth grade.

The school’s Board of Trustees said the fifth grade program will be open for the 2022-2023 school year. The pre-K through fourth grade programs will open for the 2023-2024 school year.

The new pre-K through fourth grade programs will be housed in a new elementary building located on the Jackson Prep campus. Fifth through eighth grade students will be in the junior high building, and ninth through twelve grade students will be in the senior high building. The fifth grade classrooms will be near the sixth grade classrooms.

There will be two sections of the fifth grade program, and tuition will be $9,750. The school is currently searching for its first elementary division head, as well.

Contact Tracie Mallard at (601)-939-8611, extension 231 or email tmallard@jacksonprep.net for information on the application process.