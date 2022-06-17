JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers with the City of Jackson’s Parks & Recreation Department are preparing for the city’s second annual Juneteenth festival on Friday, June 17.

The festival will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex and will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The celebration will include live music, food vendors, and a Kid Zone, which features games hosted by local churches and community outreach. A few open performances will be presented live throughout the event. There will be a fireworks display following the last performance.

City leaders said they wanted to being awareness to the national holiday by celebrating it in a fun and family-friendly way.

Ison Harris, Jr., director of the Parks & Recreation Department said they have partnered with many local organizations to bring this event to life.

“I feel confident that what we truly stand for will come in the forefront tonight,” said Harris. “This is a good opportunity for families and friends to come and have a good time.”

The Parks & Recreation Department and M-Bar will host a three-on-three basketball tournament. Harris said that teams of four are still open to sign up for free.

The Juneteenth events are free and open to the public.