JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson and its partners will provide hot meals and ice to residents at several locations in the city and Hinds County. The stations are open to neighbors who may still be without power.

The following locations will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21:

Hot meals and ice (Until supplies run out)

(City of Jackson): Operation Shoestring: Extension Building (Old Capitol Furniture), 1720 Bailey Ave. (1 p.m. – supplies run out)

(Hinds County): Town of Edwards location, 100 Main St., Edwards, MS.

(Hinds County): Town of Utica location, City Hall, 110 White Oak St., Utica, MS.

If you are sick/shut-in and need a hot meal or ice, you can call the MS Rapid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline at 844-435-7601.