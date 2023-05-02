JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) Board of Trustees approved plans to permanently close two schools next year. The district will close Brinkley Middle and Baker Elementary.

Students from Brinkley Middle will be consolidated with Lanier High, and Baker Elementary students will consolidate with students at Shirley Elementary.

Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said the cost to repair Brinkley Middle and Baker Elementary is too much, and enrollment across the district is down.

“We’re still looking at numbers. One of the concerns that’s been lifted up is we want to manage against larger numbers of scholars in the building where folks start to feel like they’re overcrowded. The reality is, we’ve got tons of room in most of the buildings because we’re under-enrolled,” said Greene.

The district will also temporarily close several schools next year for repairs. During that time, students will be sent to other schools. Two high school principals, who will be impacted by the changes, are on board.

“We are actively anticipating this proposed change, anticipation of getting the students,” said Dr. Valerie Bradley, principal of Lanier High.

“We’re talking about mild inconveniences for a year for a project that could be substantiated for a 15 to 20 year period,” said Bobby Brown, principal for Jim Hill High.

However, there are concerns from community members.

“I’m concerned about the effect that this move will have on the children. If you come and mix them together, it’s not going to turn out well,” said one person.

JPS will use federal funds for the district-wide repairs.

“We don’t actually get a check from the federal government. Those funds are with the state, and we submit for reimbursement, so we must first spend the money and then get reimbursed for those projects. So, that means we’ve got to be mindful of our cashflow,” stated Greene.

The funds were made available in three different phases starting in 2022. JPS has to spend about $17 million more dollars by the end of September 2023 and nearly $80 million by the end of September 2024.