Jackson Public Schools bond meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools is moving forward on a multi-million dollar bond project aimed at revolutionizing much of the schools of the district.

JPS is giving an update on the progress at a public meeting.

12’s Alex Love is at Northwest Jackson Middle School waiting for the school to start.

Superintendent Dr. Derrick Greene will speak to parents and staff.

The public will have a chance to speak out.

Phase one of the project will impact seven high schools, two middle schools, and four elementary schools.

As far as construction for those schools who have yet to meet compliance with the department of education standards, they are expected to get new renovations. The renovations include new exterior doors installed, restroom upgrades, parking lots resurfaced, and playground shade installments by July of 2020.

Seventeen of the projects and upgrades have been complete costing less than $50,000 each.