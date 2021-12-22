Jackson Public Schools implement prevention measures after 2020 cyberattack

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) are implementing new prevention measures following a cyberattack from February 6, 2020.

JPS leaders said the attackers sought to encrypt files and have the District pay a ransom to return the files. They said the District was able to recover most systems and avoid paying any ransom.

JPS has since partnered with cyber-professionals and completed a full assessment of systems. They said no evidence of theft was found, but 17 accounts were found to have evidence of unauthorized access.

JPS leaders reported that new prevention measures have been implemented including:

A cyber-education program for all employees

Multi-factor authentication for key employees

A new, anti-virus and malware protection program for all district devices

Increased protection for Office 365 applications

Improvements to network infrastructure and network security

More information about the cyberattack can be found here.