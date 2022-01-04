Jackson Public Schools to continue with in-person classes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson public schools will continue with in-person learning after winter break, despite another COVID-19 surge.

Students return to school on Thursday, January 6. Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said the district monitored the recent COVID-19 numbers over the holiday, but said he feels it is important to keep students in the classroom.

He said as positive cases rise, the district will follow the current Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines which states five days of quarantine. Students in the district are asked to wear masks and social distance as custodial staff continue to sanitize high traffic areas. He added that weekly testing will still continue for all unvaccinated staff members and athletes.

“The more we test, the more we’re likely to find. We’re not afraid of that and want to name that publicly. We know that as you test more, we’ll likely find those that are asymptomatic and going about their lives. Reality is tough, we need to know even about those individuals because although they’re feeling fine, they pass it on to someone else and might not fair so well,” said Greene.

He added that if any schools within the district need to pivot to virtual learning, they will, but they are not at that point.