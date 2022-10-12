JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced a job fair will take place on Thursday, October 13.

The job fair will be held at Kirksey Middle School, located at 5677 Highland Drive, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

JPS is seeking applicants for the following departments:

• Campus Enforcement

• Child Nutrition

• Transportation

• Maintenance

• Teacher Assistants

• Teachers

• Support Staff

Applicants are asked to bring copies of their resume, and teachers should bring a copy of their teaching certificate.