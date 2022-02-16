JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host its annual Teach JPS Thursdays: A JPS Virtual Hiring Series for Educators. The series will begin March 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

During this virtual hiring series for educators, they will have an opportunity to speak with school level and district level personnel about working in JPS. Leaders will answer questions regarding their vision for the district vision, mission, and core values.

Each week, we will be hosting a Virtual Hiring Event by School Feeder Pattern. The dates for each feeder pattern meeting are below:

March 3, 2022- Provine Feeder

March 10, 2022 – Wingfield Feeder

March 24, 2022 – Murrah Feeder

March 31, 2022 – Jim Hill Feeder

April 7, 2022- Callaway Feeder

April 14, 2022- Forest Hill Feeder

April 21, 2022- Lanier Feeder

Those who plan to attend can register online. For more information, contact the JPS Office of Recruitment at 601-985-3159.