JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host a virtual and in-person recruitment fair to hire people interested in working in facilities, transportation and child nutrition.

The virtual event will be held on Tuesday, July 27 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., while the in-person event will be held on Thursday, July 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Kirksey Middle School.

For more information, contact the Office of Recruitment at (601) 985-3159.